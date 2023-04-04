SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Mexico’s FC Juarez sack Argentine manager Cristante

Argentine coach Hernan Cristante has parted ways with FC Juarez after a seven-game winless run, the Liga MX club said.

The announcement follows a 2-0 home defeat to Puebla on Friday, a result that left Juarez 14th in the 18-team standings, a Xinhua report said.

“We want to thank Hernan and his backroom staff for everything they have given us,” read a club statement on Monday.

“We wish him all the best in the future because he is undoubtedly one of the best managers going around.”

Cristante, who joined Juarez last June, led the club to last year’s Liga MX Apertura playoffs before enduring a wretched start to the current season.

Juarez said the club would name a new head coach this week.

