Canindia News

‘Mexico’s pandemic-hit economy could shrink nearly 9 % in 2020’

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Mexico’s economy could contract 8.9 per cent in 2020, amid a slow recovery in global productivity affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) said in a report.

Banxico’s economic growth forecast shows gross domestic product (GDP) will expand by 3.3 per cent in 2021 and by a more moderate 2.6 per cent in 2022.

“There remains a high degree of uncertainty about the future evolution of (economic) activity, both nationally and globally,” the Governor of Banxico, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, said in a videoconference presenting the report.

“The baseline scenario assumes a gradual recovery, at a moderate pace, throughout the forecast timeframe, converging to inertial growth by 2022,” Diaz said.

Diaz added the economic projections are skewed downwards, due to the presence of several risks, such as the possibility of stricter lockdowns due to a resurgence in Covid-19.

–IANS

int/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Samsung maintains top spot in Western Europe smartphone market

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sony says more PlayStation 5 stock coming by year end

CanIndia New Wire Service

AWS suffers huge outage in US, several websites, apps down

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Hang on!’: Biden urges Americans to avoid big Thanksgiving, wait for vaccine

CanIndia New Wire Service

Trump announces pardon for Flynn, former security adviser who lied to FBI

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pennsylvania court halts certification of election results

CanIndia New Wire Service

Pak military in a huddle after India briefs foreign envoys on Nagrota

CanIndia New Wire Service

UAE stops visas to Pak, 12 other countries on security concerns

CanIndia New Wire Service

Meghan Markle reveals she had a miscarriage this summer

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More