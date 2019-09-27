MG Hector bookings to re-open on September 29

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India will re-open bookings for its SUV Hector on September 29 for a limited period.

Launched on June 27, the SUV garnered over 28,000 bookings within six weeks, forcing the carmaker to temporarily close bookings and ramp up production at its Halol manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

At present, the vehicle’s waiting period extends to nearly 3-4 months, depending upon the variant, transmission and colour choice.

Besides, the move comes as the company ramps up its production for its second shift beginning in November this year, in line with the increase in component supply from global and local vendors.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response that MG Hector has received. As part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we plan to retain the very special introductory prices for our first customers who have expressed full confidence in the MG brand during its launch,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India, said in a statement on Saturday.

“We are also working towards accelerating our production ramp-up to serve our new bookings at the earliest,” he added.

