MG Hector launched, priced at Rs 12.18 lakh

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Thursday launched its first automobile in India — the hybrid SUV Hector, having an introductory price range of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

“As MG’s first product for the Indian market, the Hector comes with ‘MG Shield’, a first-of-its-kind package in the Indian auto industry which provides complete assurance to our customers, as we continue to remain focused on disruption and differentiation,” MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

“With the very distinctive design that also packs in safety, best-in-class features and competitive pricing, the MG Hector will make an impact with buyers who are looking for something very different from the normal array of cars.”

According to the company, the new vehicle has already received more than 10,000 bookings since pre-orders began on June 4.

The SUV is expected to be delivered to these customers from the first week of July.

In May, the company unveiled its hybrid SUV which has been dubbed as India’s first Internet-enabled car.

The 48V hybrid SUV comes with 19 ‘exclusive features’ that make it the new benchmark in its segment.

