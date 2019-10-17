MG Hector receives Apple Car Play update

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) MG Hector on Tuesday received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update that adds new features such as Apple Car Play and enhances the overall user experience with technological enhancements.

Starting today, customers of MG Hector’s Smart and Sharp variants will receive a notification on their touchscreen display to download the latest software update.

“As the pioneer of internet cars in India, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first over-the-air update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates in the future,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The free update can be downloaded directly, just like smartphones, making it a ‘living car’. An embedded sim card enables internet inside the MG Hector’s iSMART infotainment system. The carmaker will roll out the update to the cars in batches.

Launched on June 27 this year, the car has received more than 36,000 bookings so far.

