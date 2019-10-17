MG Hector receives Apple CarPlay update

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) MG Hector on Tuesday received the first over-the-air (OTA) software update that adds features like Apple CarPlay and enhances the user experience.

Starting today (Tuesday), customers of MG Hector’s Smart and Sharp variants will receive notification on their touchscreen display to download the latest software update.

CarPlay is an Apple standard that enables a car radio or head unit to be a display and also acts as controller for an iOS device. It’s available on all iPhone 5 and later models with at least iOS 7.1.

“MG Motor India has been at the forefront of technology leadership in the automotive space. With the first OTA update in the Indian automotive industry, we are redefining the in-car experience and will continue to delight customers with more updates,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said.

The free update can be downloaded directly, just like smartphones, making it a ‘living car’. An embedded SIM card enables internet inside the MG Hector’s iSMART infotainment system. The carmaker will roll out the update to the cars in batches.

Launched on June 27, the car has received more than 36,000 bookings.

