MG Motor launches cheapest EV in India, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh

British car manufacturer MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled its smart electric vehicle — Comet EV, at a starting price of Rs 7,98,000, which offers a certified battery range of around 230 km on a single charge.

According to the company, the new Comet EV has been evaluated to provide an encouraging and economical charging cost of Rs 519 per month.

The Comet EV is the second electric vehicle in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies.

“The Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the 1 million EV sales mark globally. The car seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability, offering a versatile and spacious ride with unparalleled safety features. At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected,” Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said in a statement.

The MG Comet EV is designed on the concept of BICO — ‘Big Inside, Compact Outside’, offering comfortably spacious and enhanced legroom as well as headroom.

It also features a comfortable and roomy cabin with a 4-seater configuration with 50:50 settings on the second row of seats.

In addition, the centre console comes equipped with useful features such as electric window operation buttons and a 12-Volt charging port.

Moreover, it comes powered with a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery, plus it is IP67-rated, making it highly resistant to water and dust.

The new Comet EV comes loaded with segment-leading active and passive safety features such as Dual Front Airbags, ABS + EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat.

Further, MG Motor has also introduced two special editions of the Comet EV — the Gamer edition and the LIT edition for urban commuters, including — gaming and tech communities, and fashionistas.

20230426-164602

