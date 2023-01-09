BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MG Motor unveils new SUV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

Automaker MG Motor India on Monday unveiled a new SUV — “next-gen Hector” with Autonomous Level 2 technology that offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort.

The new SUV, with its all-new striking bold exterior and interiors, evolved safety features, and elegant design elements offer an unprecedented drive and user experience.

“This Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield programme, which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India,” Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said in a statement.

The company said that the new SUV comes in 5, 6, and 7-seater options in dual-tone argil brown and black interiors and offers intelligently designed seating options, plush interiors, and ample space.

Moreover, the Next-Gen Hector comes 14-inch HD Portrait infotainment system and a first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth key with a key-sharing function.

It also offers intelligent Auto Turn Indicators with i-SMART technology with over 75 connected car features.

The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors, said the company.

