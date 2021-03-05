Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India has launched a mentorship programme ‘Womentorship’ to scale up social ventures started by women.

Accordingly, the automaker adopted a mentorship approach to create an ecosystem wherein women train, uplift, and support each other.

“MG has selected five social women entrepreneurs who have previously embarked upon creating prosperity for the underserved section of society, to uplift more women,” the company said in a statement.

“MG Motor India will provide the platform for these women entrepreneurs to scale their social ventures to fresh heights and empower and create jobs for more women in society.”

As per the statement, the 5 social women entrepreneurs include Smita Dugar, Bharti Trivedi, Jabeen Jambughodawala, Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, and Rupali Saini.

–IANS

rv/sn/ash