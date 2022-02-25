INDIA

MGR fan sends threat postcard to AIR, Coimbatore

By NewsWire
An unidentified fan of matinee idol and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late M. G. Ramachandran has sent a threat postcard to the All India Radio station, Coimbatore for not airing the actor’s songs on his 105th birthday.

The birth anniversary of the late actor-politician was celebrated on January 17.

The officials received the postcard on Thursday and lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police.

The AIR station aired actor Rajnikanth’s movie songs on his birthday but failed to do so on the birthday of MGR, the postcard read.

The unidentified person, according to Ramanathapuram police, also threatened that a petrol bomb would be hurled at the AIR station.

After the AIR staff lodged a formal complaint, the Ramanathapuram police took possession of the postcard and deployed two policemen at the radio station.

