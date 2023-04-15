INDIA

MHA approves for CAPF Constable exam to be conducted in 13 regional languages

NewsWire
0
0

To encourage participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPF in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The question paper will be set in 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their prospects for selection.

Officials said that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission would sign an addendum to the existing MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages.

Constable GD is one of flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission attracting lakhs of candidates from across the country. The examination in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English will be conducted from January 01, 2024 onwards.

States/UT governments are expected to launch a wide campaign encouraging local youths to use this opportunity of taking the examination in their mother tongue and participate in huge numbers to make a career serving the country.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to encourage use and development of regional languages,” said the Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

20230415-170605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP farmer commits suicide after rain destroys crops

    Telangana man kills newly-wed daughter, wife

    Salman Khan-produced celeb dance show ‘Nach Baliye’ set to return after...

    PIL against Delhi HC permitting Sikhs to carry ‘kirpan’ on flights...