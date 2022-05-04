The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the state prison authorities to keep an appropriate oversight on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively.

Reiterating to enforce effective prison administration and strengthening security arrangements in all prisons of state and Union Territories, the Ministry has asked them to implement the ‘Model Prison Manual 2016’ effectively.

In an advisory issued on May 2, the Ministry asked them that the medical facilities in jail hospitals/dispensaries may be strengthened and improved in such a manner that reduces the requirement of referral of inmates outside the prison complex.

Psychological assessment of inmates by competent medical professionals may be encouraged to reduce depression in prison inmates and provide them with a positive outlook in life, the MHA said.

Noting that the training of prison and correctional staff plays a significant role in the efficient management of prisons, the Ministry directed the states and UTs to identify and establish suitable training institutes for providing training to Prison personnel on varied aspects of prisons and correctional administration on a regular basis.

The advisory also recommended that the first time offenders and repeat offenders may be segregated and should be housed in separate wards or prison complex with a view to ensure that habitual offenders are not able to negatively influence the first time offenders.

It also advised the state governments and prison authorities to take effective steps to prevent prisons from becoming breeding ground for anti national activities, for which regular inspection of prisons may be conducted. The inmates may also be motivated to leave the life of crime and become responsible citizens of the nation, it added.

With an aim to prevent corrupt practices in jails, the Ministry further said that the prison staff may be rotated on a regular basis. Inter Jail (and not Intra Jail) transfer of staff every two years is considered desirable.

The MHA also directed for a periodic check of the background of NGOs involved with prison activities. Appropriate oversight may also be kept on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not influenced negatively.

To restrict the illegal use or access of the mobile phone by the inmates, the Ministry also recommended that effective jamming solutions with the use of modern day advances in technology may be used in all jails effectively.

20220504-214006