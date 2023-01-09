The Union Home Ministry on Monday declared Arshdeep Singh Gill, associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), as a terrorist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The MHA notification said that Gill, currently residing in Canada, has been involved in promoting terror activities in Punjab, and hence, has been declared a terrorist under the Act’s Section 35.

According to the MHA, Gill aka Arsh Dala, a resident of Moga district in Punjab, is closely linked with pro-Khalistan leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and carried out terror acts on his behalf.

Gill has also been involved in crimes like murder, extortion, terror financing, cross-border smuggling of drugs and targeted killings.

The MHA apprised that Gill is an accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), including disturbing communal harmony and creating fear among people in Punjab.

