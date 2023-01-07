INDIA

MHA declares LeT operative Arbaz Ahmad Mir a terrorist

The Union Home Ministry has declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who has been working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from across the border in Pakistan, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification released on Friday, said that Mir was involved in promoting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry stated that the government had declared Mir as a terrorist, exercising the powers conferred by

by clause (a) of sub-section 1) of section 35 of the UAPA, 1967.

Mir belongs to Kulgam district of J&K and currently resides in Pakistan.

The MHA said that Mir had been involved in targeted killings and was the mastermind of the murder of Rajni Wala, a female teacher in Kulgam.

Mir was involved in coordinating terror acts in the valley and helping terrorists by illegally supplying arms and ammunition, including explosives from across the border, said the MHA.

The notification cited the aforementioned reasons for declaring Mir a terrorist.

On Thursday, the MHA had declared LeT Commander Mohammad Amin Khubaib as a terrorist.

