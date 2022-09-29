INDIA

MHA orders sealing of three premises linked to PFI in Delhi

After banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now ordered the sealing of three premises in Delhi being operated by the extremist organisation.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Home Ministry has directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to seal the three premises where illegal activities were being carried out by the PFI.

The three premises include F-30/1B, Ground Floor, Zaid Apartment, near Royal Hotel, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi; N-44A-1, Hilal House, Ground Floor, Abul Fazal Enclave, Jamia Nagar, Delhi; B-27/2 3rd Floor Thokkar No 7 Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

According to information, the process of freezing the bank accounts of PFI and its associates in Delhi has also been started.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Ministry banned the PFI for 5 years, saying that this organisation has links with global terrorist organisations and is involved in many terror cases.

