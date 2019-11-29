MHA refuses to share timeline of release of J&K detainees

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry has refused to share any timeline for the release of political detainees in Jammu & Kashmir.

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha that inputs indicate illegal money is being sent from across the border through hawala channels to finance terror activities, stone pelting, and attacks on security forces in J&K.

He said investigations have revealed that several groups and activists who are part of the Hurriyat are behind stone pelting incidents in the valley. NIA has chargesheeted 18 persons in the terror funding cases so far.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that in order to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace, activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order, 5,161 persons including stone pelters, Over Ground Workers, separatists, and others were taken into preventive custody in Kashmir Valley since August 4.

Out of these, 609 persons are under preventive detentions. Since, these detentions have been made under statutory provisions by the concerned magistrates based on their satisfaction in each case, it is not possible for the government to give any timelines for their release, he said.

