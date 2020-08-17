MHA Standing Committee to meet on Covid-19

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs will meet on Wednesday to consider the “Management of Covid-19 Pandemic and related issues”, said the Rajya Sabha website.

The committee is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma and is likely to discuss the initiatives taken by the Central government for the management of the pandemic, said sources.

The meeting gains significance with both the Houses preparing for the Monsoon session of Parliament while adhering to social distancing norms.

The country’s novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26 lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

Of the 26,47,663 cases, recoveries have surged to 19,19,842 with a record 57,584 more people recovering in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to nearly 72.51 per cent. The active cases currently stand at 6,76,900.

The country had touched the two million mark on August 7 and added more than six lakh cases in 10 days.

–IANS

