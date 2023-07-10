The Centre cannot give permission to Karnataka for the construction of Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project, when Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH) has been formed, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

“To save Mhadei (from getting diverted), Goa’s legal team is in Delhi. I am sure we will strongly place our say. I have full faith in the Supreme Court and also in PRAWAH. Let Karnataka make any statement, nothing will happen. We will firmly place our say in the court. When PRAWAH has been formed, the central government can’t (directly) give permission to Karnataka,” Sawant said.

Central government had given approval to Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project much before the Assembly election in Karnakata.

Opposition parties in Goa had then targetted BJP leaders from Goa for campaigning in Karnataka to get elected party candidates.

In January, during a rally in Belagavi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of the river to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

Opposition parties have also alleged that the state BJP government has failed to withdraw the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka.

However, after Congress formed a government in Karnataka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently, in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, said that Maharashtra and Goa will fight the Mhadei issue together against Karnataka.

