INDIA

Mhadei diversion: Centre can’t permit Karnataka directly, says Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre cannot give permission to Karnataka for the construction of Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project, when Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH) has been formed, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

“To save Mhadei (from getting diverted), Goa’s legal team is in Delhi. I am sure we will strongly place our say. I have full faith in the Supreme Court and also in PRAWAH. Let Karnataka make any statement, nothing will happen. We will firmly place our say in the court. When PRAWAH has been formed, the central government can’t (directly) give permission to Karnataka,” Sawant said.

Central government had given approval to Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project much before the Assembly election in Karnakata.

Opposition parties in Goa had then targetted BJP leaders from Goa for campaigning in Karnataka to get elected party candidates.

In January, during a rally in Belagavi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said: “Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of the river to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

Opposition parties have also alleged that the state BJP government has failed to withdraw the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka.

However, after Congress formed a government in Karnataka, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently, in presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, said that Maharashtra and Goa will fight the Mhadei issue together against Karnataka.

2023071036731

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After all-party meet on Manipur, Congress demands immediate removal of Chief...

    Ukraine claims of making advances against Russian troops in Bakhmut

    Two drown as SUV falls into Ganga in Bihar

    Only around 1 lakh voters not vaccinated yet: CM