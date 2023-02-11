INDIALIFESTYLE

Mhadei issue: People in Goa urged to light Diyas on Feb 12

The ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa’ front has appealed to the people of Goa to light a candle or Diya on Sunday evening, and share the images and videos worshipping ‘water’ on social media, to mark their support.

Prof. Prajal Sakhardande, convener of the campaign, urged everyone to come together as one community to participate in a united effort to save the ‘revered’ river Mhadei.

“On February 12, Sunday at 7.30 p.m., let us light a candle or diya and offer our prayers by taking a bowl of water representing the sacred river and express our commitment to preserve its purity and sanctity,” he said.

He appealed to the people to share these moments of pooja and prayers on social media platforms with the hashtag –#SaveMhadeiSaveGoa.

“Let us show the world that we are a people who cherish and protect the natural blessings of our land. Let us rise to the occasion and take a stand for the future generations to inherit a better world,” he said.

Ever since Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state, people have started holding public meetings against the Central government’s decision.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.

