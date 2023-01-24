SPORTSWORLD

M’Hamid to host IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series in February

NewsWire
0
0

Tickets will be available shortly for next month’s World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh, giving boxing fans across Morocco, Africa and beyond the opportunity to secure their seat at ringside.

Spectators will have an chance to see future stars of the noble art up close, with the highly anticipated International Boxing Association event set to attract a strong field of boxers from across the globe from February 2-10, the International Boxing Association said in a statement.

At least 19 boxers are set to step into the ring across the men’s and women’s competitions, including big names like Mohamed Hamout and Khadija Mardi.

The event will take place at the 2,500-seat M’Hamid venue on Avenue Annakhil in Marrakesh, which will showcase some the world’s best boxers, including five-time world champion Julio La Cruz from Cuba and two-time world champion Lin Yu-Ting from Chinese Taipei.

Marrakesh will host the third event on the World Boxing Tour, the IBA’s groundbreaking new competition series, after successful Silver and Golden Belt Series tournaments in Slovenia and Mexico, respectively, last year.

“The World Boxing Tour comprises a series of events that are classified into three categories: Golden Belt, Silver Belt and Bronze Belt tournaments, which contribute to a new IBA ranking system that will help to define the most successful boxers at the end of the year. The top four athletes in each weight category will fight to be named the best of the best at the annual Diamond Belt Series event,” it said.

20230124-094403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Was difficult to grip the ball; tried to bowl stump to...

    T20 World Cup: Our whole team is contributing all the time,...

    Uber Cup: India lose to Japan in quarterfinals

    Hardik Pandya joins NCA camp ahead of IPL 2022