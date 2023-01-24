Tickets will be available shortly for next month’s World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series tournament in Marrakesh, giving boxing fans across Morocco, Africa and beyond the opportunity to secure their seat at ringside.

Spectators will have an chance to see future stars of the noble art up close, with the highly anticipated International Boxing Association event set to attract a strong field of boxers from across the globe from February 2-10, the International Boxing Association said in a statement.

At least 19 boxers are set to step into the ring across the men’s and women’s competitions, including big names like Mohamed Hamout and Khadija Mardi.

The event will take place at the 2,500-seat M’Hamid venue on Avenue Annakhil in Marrakesh, which will showcase some the world’s best boxers, including five-time world champion Julio La Cruz from Cuba and two-time world champion Lin Yu-Ting from Chinese Taipei.

Marrakesh will host the third event on the World Boxing Tour, the IBA’s groundbreaking new competition series, after successful Silver and Golden Belt Series tournaments in Slovenia and Mexico, respectively, last year.

“The World Boxing Tour comprises a series of events that are classified into three categories: Golden Belt, Silver Belt and Bronze Belt tournaments, which contribute to a new IBA ranking system that will help to define the most successful boxers at the end of the year. The top four athletes in each weight category will fight to be named the best of the best at the annual Diamond Belt Series event,” it said.

