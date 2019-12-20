MHRD meets JNU authorities

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A day after attacks on students and teachers in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday met the varsity authorities here and held a detailed discussion about the situation.

In a tweet, the Ministry said MHRD Secretary Amit Khare met Pro-Vice Chancellor Chintamani Mahapatra, Registrar Promod Kumar and Proctor Dhananjay Singh among others.

“The secretary held a detailed discussion with them and was also briefed about the current situation in JNU,” the ministry said.

According to sources, more meetings will be held over the issue.

Violence swept the JNU campus on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also directed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call representatives from JNU and hold talks.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the violence. A case of arson and assault has been filed against unknown miscreants. The case will be transferred to the Crime Branch later in the day, police sources said.

