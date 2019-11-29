MHRD officials to meet agitating DU teachers

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Following a day-long massive protest against non-payment of salaries for several months to hundreds of Delhi University teachers, Ministry of Human Resource Development officials will now meet the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Thursday evening to resolve the issue.

DUTA along with hundreds of professors and ad-hoc teachers of Delhi University have been demanding appointment, absorption and promotions of ad hoc teachers along with payment of arrears.

“DUTA officials have been called in MHRD at 4 p.m. today so that matter can be resolved,” Rajesh Jha, who is professor in the varsity and is also leading the agitation along with DUTA, told IANS.

The move by the ministry comes after hundreds of teachers broke into DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi’s office on Wednesday night and raised slogans against New Education Policy and the administration of Delhi University.

During this protest, teachers painted walls of V-C’s office with graffiti, broke iron gates outside his office and the council hall, both of which are housed in Delhi University’s north campus.

Rajesh Jha, said the teachers resolved to resist and thwart “the destructive designs” of the university administration led by Vice-Chancellor Tyagi.

Through its August 28 letter, the university administration replaced 5,000 teachers without any amendment to the University EC resolution of 2007.

Jha claimed due to this letter teachers had been deprived of salaries for several months. “The teachers have worked for months without salary because no one expected this letter to drop in and take away their jobs,” Jha said.

He said the 2007 resolution had considered ad hoc services as integral part of teaching learning process of the university.

Rasal Singh, who is associated with the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), said, “There should be justice with teachers. Their demands are justified. There have been no appointments and promotions for last one decade.”

The strike might affect the ongoing examinations as the DUTA has also urged teachers to stay away from exam duties.

The DUTA has also written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the HRD ministry on Tuesday to intervene to end the crisis created by the August 28 letter.

It also urged teachers to stay away from invigilation, evaluation and any other official duties.

