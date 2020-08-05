Mi Browser Pro, Meipai among Chinese apps banned by India: Report

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Smartphone maker Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro and Meitu Technology’s short video and prediction tool Meipai feature in the list of 47 Chinese apps that India banned late in July, media reports said.

These 47 apps were banned after the government banned 59 Chinese apps late in June including TikTok and Helo over national security concerns.

While the government made the list of 59 apps public, it did not reveal all the apps included in the second list. It was believed that most of the apps in the new list were largely clones of the previously banned apps.

Media reports now suggest that this list also includes a few new apps.

Besides Xiaomi’s Mi Browser Pro and Meipai, this list also includes gaming app Heroes War, photo editor AirBrush and camera app BoXxCAM.

Meipai, AirBrush and BoXxCAM are owned by China’s Meitu Technology.

Meitu was included in the first list of apps released by the government.

Other apps in the new list include video editing app CapCut, Baidu Search, NetEase email service and Search Lite.

The first list of 59 apps included Baidu Maps and Baidu Translate.

Many of the apps in the two lists have temporarily become inaccessible for Indian users at app stores as the government examines these apps for security and privacy.

