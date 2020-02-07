MI jr cricket: Sulochanadevi Singhania beat Thakur Vidyamandir

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Vishakha Chede came up with an inspired bowling performance to guide Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane to an easy 49-run win over Thakur Vidyamandir, Kandivali at Shivaji Park Gymkhana on Friday.

The Thane girl dazzled under pressure by taking five wickets in the Under 16 girls match of the Mumbai Indians Junior cricket tournament.

Her player of the match performance ensured Thakur Vidyamandir were bowled out for just 70 runs in 17.5 overs while defending a small score of 119.

Earlier, the Sulochanadevi Singhania batting line-up struggled to get going but fighting knocks from Swarali Bhuyar (33) and Prajane Vishe (19) ensured that they crossed the three figure mark to give their bowlers something for their bowlers to put pressure on the opponents.

Vishakha rose to the occasion along with other bowlers from her team to put a tight leash on Thakur Vidyamandir players and sneaked wickets at regular intervals to turn the match in their favour.

The early damage did the trick as it turned out to be a cakewalk for the Sulochanadevi bowlers towards the end with Thakur Vidyamandir girls succumbing under pressure.

Meanwhile, Dia Parekh’s all-round show helped Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Vile Parle register a three-wicket win over Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya.

Dia first took two wickets as her team restricted Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya to 134/8 in 25 overs in another match at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

She then came up with a crucial knock of 29 runs to help her school chase down the target in 22.4 overs after losing seven wickets. Dia was later declared ‘Player of the Match’ for her all-round performance.

