Mia Goth to star alongside Mahershala Ali jn Marvel’s ‘Blade’

‘X’ and ‘Pearl’ actress Mia Goth have bagged a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume, joining Marvel’s ‘Blade’.

The Marvel Studios film stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the title vampire slayer, directed by Yann Demange from a script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury, which is said to be “darker than most MCU movies.”

Goth joins a star-studded cast that also includes Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, but details of her role are being kept under wraps, reports ‘Variety’.

The ‘Blade’ reboot was first announced at the 2019 Comic-Con, where Marvel Studio chief Kevin Feige surprised Hall H by announcing Ali would take up the mantle of the infamous daywalker after Wesley Snipes played the Marvel Comics character in three films between 1998 and 2006.

‘Blade’ is currently slated to hit theatres on September 6, 2024 as the final film in Phase Five of the MCU.

Since making her big screen debut in Lars von Trier’s ‘Nymphomaniac’, Goth has been a standout player in films like Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’, Claire Denis’ ‘High Life’, Autumn de Wilde’s ‘Emma’ and Branden Cronenberg’s ‘Infinity Pool’, which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Goth is next set to close out her work in Ti West’s horror trilogy with the release of ‘MaXXXine’.

‘MaXXXine’ is currently in production, with Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon rounding out the cast. And ‘Blade’ isn’t the only high-profile project on Goth’s horizon; she is also reportedly circling a role opposite Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac in Guillermo del Toro’s live-action ‘Frankenstein’ movie for Netflix.

