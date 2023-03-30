SPORTSTENNIS

Miami Open: Alcaraz-Fritz, Kvitova-Alexandrova quarterfinals rescheduled due to rain

NewsWire
0
0

The men’s and women’s singles quarterfinal clashes between Carlos Alcaraz-Taylor Fritz and Petra Kvitova- Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open on Wednesday night was postponed due to rain.

The World No. 1, Alcaraz, who must successfully defend his debut ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami this week to remain atop the ATP Rankings, will continue his quest for the ‘Sunshine Double’ against Fritz on Thursday night now.

On the other hand, the last remaining singles quarterfinal between No.15 seed Kvitova and No.18 seed Alexandrova never got started and will be also held on Thursday.

Defending champion Alcaraz is aiming to become the youngest player to win the ‘Sunshine Double’. If the Spaniard can defeat Fritz and go all the way, he will also remain at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings. Any slip up, however, and Novak Djokovic will return to the top.

Chasing his 10th consecutive win, the Spaniard will look to maintain his level and overcome Top 10 star Fritz. The American is no stranger to the big stage, having lifted the trophy in Indian Wells last year.

Fritz would rise to No. 6 in the ATP Rankings if he lifts his second ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the last remaining women’s doubles quarterfinal, pitting No.2 seeds American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula against No.6 seeds Australian-Belgian duo of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, was also interrupted and postponed as well.

Hunter and Mertens lead that match 3-1 in the first set when rain played spoilsport.

20230330-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If Kohli gets a fifty in the very first game, mouths...

    CWG 2022, boxing: Nikhat Zareen claims another gold three months after...

    Pace bowler Naseem Shah replaces Hasan Ali in Pak squad for...

    Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul at NCA nets; video goes...