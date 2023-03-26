SPORTSTENNIS

Miami Open: Rybakina saves match point to extend win streak; Mertens wins

NewsWire
0
0

World No.7 Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat former No.2 Paula Badosa 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the third round of the WTA section of the Miami Open.

The victory extended Rybakina’s current win streak to 10 matches and kept the Indian Wells champion’s hopes alive of sweeping a double in Florida.

Rybakina will face Elise Mertens in the Round of 16 on Monday. Mertens booked a spot in her first fourth round at a WTA 1000 this season by defeating 29th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in a match that ended well after 1:00 a.m.

Coming off her triumph in the California desert a week ago, Rybakina has had to go the distance in her first two matches in Miami. In her opening match, Rybakina defeated Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

But facing Badosa for the seventh time in her career was a different challenge. While the Spaniard may be struggling to start her 2023 campaign, having dropped down to No.29 in the rankings, Badosa came into the match with a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head. Badosa also found herself in a moment of transition, having recently split with coach Jorge Garcia.

In another match on Saturday, Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 of Croatia.

20230326-134205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chelsea, West Ham win as CL race heats up

    T20 World Cup: All-round Greaves helps Scotland stun Bangladesh

    Naval Tata hockey academy mauls Mumbai schools 19-0

    The New Year’s Cup 2022: MYQ, MAYFAIR Polo teams win their...