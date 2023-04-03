ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Micckie Dudaney to play an antagonist in ‘Doosri Maa’

Known for his roles in ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Choti Bahu’, ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’, among others, actor Micckie Dudaney will be seen joining the cast of the family drama ‘Doosri Maa’. He will be playing an antagonist, Varun Sharma.

Micckie shared that his entry is going to create many problems in the lives of lead characters Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali).

He shared: “My character Varun Sharma’s entry will create havoc in Yashoda and Krishna’s lives while the audience will witness a high-voltage drama. He will be involved in an evil plan and claim to be Krishna’s real father.”

“Varun is a charmer and wants to impress the Guptas with his charisma. He has a lot of air about himself and is a layered character. The role is quite fascinating for me as I have not explored much as an anti-hero.”

Micckie added about being part of ‘Doosri Maa’ and said: “I am grateful to Imtiaz Punjabi, the show’s director, and co-producer, for this opportunity. I have previously worked with him and believe in his vision. Before shooting for the show, I watched a few episodes, and it took me on an emotional roller-coaster. High-voltage drama and interesting characters piqued my interest.”

The actor is currently shooting for the show in Jaipur and he is enjoying every moment spent over there.

“The cast is friendly and welcoming, and shooting in Jaipur is fun. I started shooting a few days ago, and Jaipur already feels like home,” he concluded.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on & TV.

