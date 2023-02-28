ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Michael B.Jordan apologises to mom after starring in underwear advertisement

Michael B. Jordan, who is awaiting the release of his film ‘Creed 3’, said “sorry” to his mom after starring in an underwear advertisement.

The 36-year-old actor starred in Calvin Klein’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign – but has confessed to being slightly embarrassed by the eye-catching photos of him in his underwear, reports Female First UK.

Michael told Entertainment Tonight: “I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here.’ My business is all out in the streets, literally.”

As per Female First UK, Michael is currently promoting ‘Creed 3’, which he stars in and has directed, and the actor feels he’s reached a landmark moment in his career.

He explained: “This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great. And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed that he plans to be “responsible” with his next romance.

The actor split from Lori Harvey in June, and explained that his next relationship will happen “when it’s supposed to happen.”

He said: “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Michael also claimed that he learned a lot through his split from Lori.

