Michael B. Jordan talks about keeping Los Angeles as a character in ‘Creed 3’

Actor-director Michael B. Jordan, whose latest film ‘Creed 3’ has hit the screens, has shared his thought process behind making Los Angeles city as a character in the film.

The actor said in a statement: “Since we were kinda treating this like an origin story, a sequel and a trilogy all in one, we thought it was important to make Los Angeles a character, a homecoming of sorts. And then you break it down further like what childhood trauma did the characters share? So we leaned into the reality of those environments.”

Along with Jordan, the film also stars Jonathan Majors, who portrays the character of Damian Anderson – the former close friend of Adonis. Tony ‘Little Duke’ Evers is played by Wood Harris, while Viktor Drago is played by Florian Munteanu.

Michael further mentioned: “And then that type of area where Black families lived and thrived, who had money. Where would Apollo Creed be at? We talked about those things. And then we started thinking about what iconic environments we want to put these two guys in the form of montages. when driving down the street, what familiar places that aren’t oversaturated when you think of Los Angeles.”

‘Creed 3’, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, is currently playing in cinemas in India.

