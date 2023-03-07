ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Michael Jackson biopic gets $21 million in California tax credits

‘Michael’, the biopic about Michael Jackson, will receive more than $21 million in California tax credits, the state’s film commission announced recently.

The California Film Commission announced the latest round of credit allocations, totalling $81.7 million for 24 projects, reports ‘Variety’. The commission stated that ‘Michael’ will generate $120 million in “qualified” in-state spending, which is more than any other project in the 14-year history of the tax credit programme.

The project was announced in January, with Jackson’s nephew Jaafar in the lead role. John Branca and John McClain, the executors of the Jackson estate, are producing with Graham King.

As per ‘Variety’, the project comes with controversy. Dan Reed, the director of ‘Leaving Neverland’, the documentary that accused Jackson of sexually assaulting two young boys, slammed the new film in a Guardian column, saying it will “will glorify a man who raped children.”

The state film commission also announced that ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ will receive $13.8 million, and an untitled Disney live-action film will be awarded $11.3 million. ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ had been awarded $19.6 million last August, but subsequently withdrew that request and reapplied.

The $21.1 million awarded to ‘Michael’ puts it among the largest credit allocations ever provided by the state. California has previously given $22.3 million to ‘Bumblebee’, $21.8 million to ‘Space Jam 2’ and $21.4 million to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Only the first $100 million of “qualified” in-state spending counts towards the state’s 20 per cent tax credit.

