Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell join ‘The Penguin’ series

NewsWire
‘The Penguin’ continues to expand its ensemble, as the DC limited series has added Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell to its cast.

Details of the three actors remain under wraps, reports Variety.

Kelly is best known for his roles in Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ and Amazon’s ‘Jack Ryan’. Aghdashloo earned critical acclaim for her performance in 2003’s ‘House of Sand and Fog’ and starred in the Syfy series ‘The Expanse’.

O’Connell won a Tony award last year for her performance in ‘Dana H.’ and has appeared in numerous films and series since her first credits in the 1980s.

The eight-episode limited series stars Colin Farrell, reprising his role as the eponymous comic book villain after first appearing in last year’s DC Studios feature ‘The Batman.’

Production on ‘The Penguin’ is set to begin this month in New York.

20230214-105402

