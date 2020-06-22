Michael Keaton might return as Batman for ‘Flash’ Movie

Michael Keaton, who famously starred as the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed early 1990s Batman movies, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bros.’s DC movie, The Flash.

Ezra Miller is on board to star as Barry Allen, AKA, the Flash, in the feature that will be directed by It filmmaker Andy Muschietti.

If the deal is finalised, Keaton wouldn’t just return for Flash but possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects. Sources claim the role being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something of a mentor or guide.



Keaton, who was a comedic actor, nabbed the title role in 1989’s Batman. He initially took heat from fans that didn’t see him as imposing or chiseled, but the movie became a sensation, and the actor claimed back the character in the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns. Afterwards, Keaton tried to distance himself from his role and even skewered it in 2014’s Birdman, where played a faded actor that once starred in superhero movies. The part earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Flash is eyeing a London start in spring of 2020.