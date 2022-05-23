Michelangelo’s ink drawing of a nude man has sold for more than 23 million euros ($24.17 million) on auction in Paris, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The painting was auctioned off at Christie’s auction house in Paris, France. The artwork was originally labelled as a National Treasure of France and therefore it was not allowed to be exported out of the country for 30 months.

But recently the French Government removed that restriction so buyers/collectors from all over the world could bid for the artwork and take it with them.

The drawing, titled, ‘A nude man and two figures behind him’ is believed to be among the early works of the world-famous artist and this painting reportedly dates back to the late 15th century.

Christies, Paris had posted a video of the ink painting on their official Instagram handle around May 14, 2022 and captioned it, “Classic Masterpieces From antiquity to the 19th century, discover the breadth and diversity of Classic art with a selection of masterpiece highlights to be offered at Christie’s globally. Stay tuned for Christie’s Classic Week updates!”

This drawing is one of the very few works of the Italian art maestro that was in private possession and was sold in 1907 in Paris and at the time it was billed as being from the school of Michelangelo.

For the most part, until 2019 (112 years), at which point a Christie’s auction house specialist happened to recognise the ink drawing as being one of Michelangelo’s works.

When the painting was auctioned off, the hammer finally came down at the price of 23,162,000 Euros. As per current exchange rates, $1 = 0.9516 euros).