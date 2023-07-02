Sir Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones frontman, 79, is engaged to Melanie Hamrick. The musician and the former ballet dancer, 36, sparked speculation that Mick had popped the question when his partner was seen wearing a ring on that finger, however, she laughed off the rumours claiming it was just a promise ring.

However, now an insider has claimed the couple – who have son Deveraux, six, together – are engaged after a trip to New York, but have no plans to walk down the aisle, reports Female First UK.

A source told Mirror.co.uk: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancee. Her family also very much understands them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Melanie – who has been dating the music legend since 2014 – admitted the pair are like “horny teenagers”.

When asked about the ring, Melanie told People magazine: “I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But we are like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

As per Female First UK, the 36-year-old author is unsure if she even wants to get married at all. She said of the idea of walking down the aisle: “I don’t know. I’m kind of like, a live-in-the-moment type of person, so who knows.”

Melanie and Mick previously worked together on the 2019 ballet ‘Porte Rouge’, with the dancer selecting music from the Stones’ back catalogue and arranging the choreography. While they “had a lot of fun working on it” and she would “definitely” work with the ‘Paint It Black’ singer again in the future, Melanie prefers to keep their careers “separate”.

She explained: “I’ve been keeping work separate. For me personally, I prefer that because then it’s kind of fun,” she says.

“We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better. You’re working with the person all day, and then you’re with them at night. It’s like, too much of each other. And then it’s nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn’t in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work.”

Melanie prefers to keep her personal life as private as possible and tries not to post too much of her son on social media. She said: “If we didn’t have social media, then no one would know anything about your life. So I guess it’s, why don’t we keep it as it would be if there wasn’t social media and share the things that you want to share. I like that approach. I think what goes on in someone’s home is private.”

