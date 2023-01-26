SCI-TECHWORLD

Micro-mobility firm Tier Mobility lays off 7% of workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Germany-based micro-mobility company Tier Mobility on Thursday announced that it will be laying off 7 per cent of its workforce amid restructuring.

This will be another round of layoffs by the company, as, in August last year, the company had reduced its workforce by 180 employees, blaming a poor funding environment and uncertain economic conditions, and now it will reduce by around 80 employees, reports TechCrunch.

The micro-mobility operator will also reduce the size of its US-based bicycle-sharing system company Spin workforce by about 20 employees.

“The layoffs are part of a pivot in the company’s overall strategy, from all-out growth mode to a profitability first mindset,” Tier CEO and co-founder Lawrence Leuschner was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the company said — the restructuring will include the closure of “a small number of cities where we do not see a path to profitability” due to factors like unfavourable regulatory approaches.

Tier originally purchased Spin from Ford in March 2022, giving the company broad access to the US, however, it then laid off nearly 80 Spin employees and left Seattle and Canada seven months later, according to the report.

The company went on to let go of an additional 30 Spin employees in December when it decided to leave another 10 US cities.

Tier is also discontinuing several side projects, including its own vehicle design program and the Tier Energy Network.

On the other hand, the company will discontinue MyTier, its monthly scooter subscription service, the report mentioned.

20230126-141205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to release Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow Internet...

    Tesla hit with class-action lawsuit over ‘phantom braking’ issue

    Tesla spotted working on new Cybertruck prototype

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may come with larger...