Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax on Sunday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartphone, IN2c, for its users in the country on April 26.

The company posted a picture of the smartphone with the launch date mentioned in it on the microblogging site Twitter and also asked users “are you ready to be smart?”.

Meanwhile, a Flipkart landing page revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the UNISOC T610 chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. And, the device will be available in Silver and Brown colour options.

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 420 nits of brightness, and an 89 per cent screen space.

According to GizmoChina, Micromax IN2c may carry a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. It may come with a 5MP camera on the front for selfies. The back of the phone may have an 8MP main camera and a VGA sensor.

The UNISOC T610 chipset will be coupled with 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both variants will be equipped with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage. For additional storage, the device will arrive with a microSD card slot.

The device will offer other features such as the Android 11 OS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It lacks a fingerprint scanner.

