Microsoft has announced the pricing for its AI-infused Copilot for Microsoft 365, which will cost $30 per user per month for business accounts.

“Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for commercial customers for $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers when broadly available,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Copilot is built on the company’s trusted and comprehensive approach to enterprise-grade security, privacy, identity, compliance and responsible AI, making it enterprise-ready.

The GPT-4-powered suite of tools will let businesses generate Office content using natural-language text prompts.

“Copilot jump-starts your creativity in Word, analyses data in Excel, designs presentations in PowerPoint, triages your Outlook inbox, summarises meetings in Teams — whether you attended or not — and so much more,” Microsoft said.

In May, the tech giant announced the expansion of its Microsoft 365 Copilot paid Early Access Programme to 600 enterprise customers globally, including companies like KPMG, Lumen, and Emirates NBD.

“We’re learning that the more customers use Copilot, the more their enthusiasm for Copilot grows. Soon, no one will want to work without it,” the company stated.

Moreover, the company rolled out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in its Bing Chat.

Visual Search in Bing Chat, which uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 model, will allow anyone to upload images and search the web for related content.

Users will need to take a picture, or use one they’ve found elsewhere, and ask Bing to tell them about it — Bing will then understand the context of the image, interpret it, and then answer questions about it.

Visual Search in Chat is beginning to roll out now via desktop and the Bing mobile app, and Microsoft is working to bring this to Bing Chat Enterprise over time.

2023071941835