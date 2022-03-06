SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft acquires AI giant Nuance for $16 bn

By NewsWire
Tech giant Microsoft has completed its $19.7 billion of Nuance, a company that specialises in artificial intelligence that also has a strong foothold in the medical industry.

Microsoft initially announced its agreement to purchase Nuance for $19.7 billion back in April 2021. The deal has since gone through the required regulatory approvals, reports Windows Central.

“Completion of this significant and strategic acquisition brings together Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s secure and trusted industry cloud offerings,” Microsoft’s Scott Guthrie said in a statement.

“This powerful combination will help providers offer more affordable, effective and accessible healthcare, and help organisations in every industry create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences,” Guthrie added.

People may be more familiar with Nuance for its work to help create Apple’s Siri, but the company’s voice technology is used in a variety of ways, including within the medical industry, the report said.

The report mentioned that Microsoft’s $19.7 billion purchase of Nuance is one of its largest to date.

In total value, the Nuance acquisition only trails behind Microsoft’s $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn and the company’s massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion.

