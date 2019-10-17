Microsoft acquires Cloud file migration provider Mover

San Francisco, Oct 22 (IANS) Microsoft has acquired leading Cloud file migration provider Mover for an undisclosed sum.

Mover also provides admin-led and self-service offerings and as customer demand to move content to the cloud continues to grow, Mover will help make it easier than ever for customers to migrate files to Microsoft 365, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Today, we offer several options to support cloud file migrations, including FastTrack and offerings from trusted Microsoft partners, as well as the SharePoint Migration Tool for migrating content from on-premises SharePoint sites and file shares to Microsoft 365,’ said Jeff Teper — CVP Office, SharePoint and OneDrive.

“Mover will enhance these offerings with proven tools, plus more self-service options over time,” he added.

Mover supports migration from over a dozen cloud service providers — including Box, Dropbox, Egnyte, and Google Drive — into OneDrive and SharePoint, enabling seamless file collaboration across Microsoft 365 apps and services, including the Office apps and Microsoft Teams.

Last month, Microsoft acquired a Cloud migration start-up named Movere for an undisclosed amount to help customers move their existing applications and infrastructure to Azure.

