SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft adds ‘Detach from Edge’ option for improved multitasking in Edge

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has introduced a new option called ‘Detach from Edge’ in its Edge browser, which will allow users to separate the side panel from the main Edge window for increased flexibility and multitasking.

According to GeekerMag, the Edge Sidebar is a built-in panel on the right side of the browser that houses a variety of features, shortcuts, and websites for quick access.

The option is available in the Microsoft Edge Canary version 114.0.1789.0.

Despite the ability to hide Edge’s sidebar, the new ‘Detach from Edge’ option offers an additional level of customisation by enabling users to pin the sidebar to the right side of their desktop, making navigation easier, the report said.

With the ‘Detach from Edge’ feature, users can customise their workspace and increase productivity by customising their browsing experience.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that its OpenAI’s DALL-E-powered AI image generator is now available on desktop for Edge users around the world.

The company introduced the feature to the new Bing and Edge preview last month.

Image Creator allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see.

This feature will help you create images that don’t yet exist, right from the Microsoft Edge sidebar, the company said.

20230417-165605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter takes Indian govt to court over ‘arbitrary’ content blocking orders...

    Galaxy S22 Series with Exynos SoCs spotted on Italian e-retailers: Report

    Assam to import 30 Gbps bandwidth from Bangladesh

    Lenovo launches new laptops to empower businesses