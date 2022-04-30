SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft adds free built-in VPN network to Edge browser

With the aim to improve security and privacy, tech giant Microsoft is adding a free built-in virtual private network (VPN) service to its Edge browser, the company’s support page has revealed.

Edge Secure Network will encrypt users’ web traffic directly from Microsoft Edge, which will help prevent user’s internet service providers from collecting their browsing data like details about which websites they visit.

This feature also encrypts internet connection to help protect data from online threats like hackers.

“Online entities can use your location and IP address for profiling and sending you targeted ads. Microsoft Edge Secure Network lets you browse with a virtual IP address that masks your IP and replaces your geolocation with a similar regional address to make it more difficult for online trackers to follow you as you browse,” the company said in a blogpost.

Users can get 1GB of free data every month when they sign into Microsoft Edge with their Microsoft Account.

Earlier this week, the tech giant released an update in which users will be able to download Microsoft teams from its online store that comes built into Windows.

20220430-153604

