Microsoft has added helicopters, gliders and the Spruce Goose to its Flight Simulator, celebrating the game’s 40th anniversary.

The Airbus A310-300, a real-life aeroplane, has carefully recreated as one of the update’s many features, the company said in a blogpost.

The 40th Anniversary Edition has also added seven renowned historical aircraft including ‘Spruce Goose’, the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

“It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters),” the tech giant said.

Additionally, the new edition has added four classic airports to the game including the “Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise”.

“Test your piloting skills against the challenges of riding thermals in an unpowered glider, controlling rotor-wing aircraft over dense urban cityscapes, improved real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and vibrant world,” the company said.

The new edition is accessible on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Windows, and Steam as well as on Xbox One, supported mobile devices, tablets and low-end PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The new edition offers new mapping for the Back to fly feature which includes height gain depending on the plane situation and altitude.

20221112-160606