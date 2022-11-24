SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft adds ‘Portrait mode’ feature to PowerPoint for iPhones

Microsoft has added a new feature — ‘Portrait mode’ in PowerPoint for iPhones and iPad users so that they can easily switch between portrait and landscape mode when creating new slides.

“With a shift towards mobile-first content creation, we have heard from many of you that you prefer to do so in Portrait mode. Based on your feedback, we have added the capability to switch (in) and out of Portrait mode when both creating and editing slides,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

To use this feature on iPad, users need to open an existing presentation or create one, tap on the Design tab, then select Orientation, then select Portrait, and the slide will change to Portrait orientation.

Users of iPhones will need to open an existing presentation or create one, then on the Home tab, tap Design, then Orientation, and finally select Portrait, and the slide in focus will change to Portrait, according to the blogpost.

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out a new feature to Office Insiders that allow users to add pictures from their Android phone to the web-based Word and Powerpoint web.

To get started, users have to select Insert, Pictures, and Mobile Device.

To link the Android device to the system, scan the QR provided under Mobile Device’ and follow the onscreen instructions.

