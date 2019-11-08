Microsoft AI boss Harry Shum to leave firm in 2020

San Francisco, Nov 14 (IANS) Harry Shum — a Microsoft veteran and the executive vice president in charge of its artificial intelligence (AI) and research group, is leaving the firm in early 2020, the company has announced.

Microsoft’s chief technology officer Kevin Scott, will take on Shum’s responsibilities in addition to his existing ones, according to an internal Microsoft announcement on November 13.

The change is effective immediately, even though Shum’s last day will be February 1, 2020. He will be continuing as an advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and company founder Bill Gates, officials said, the ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

Notably, Scott, is the former senior vice president of infrastructure for LinkedIn.

He was named executive vice president and CTO in 2017. He reports directly to Nadella and is part of the company’s senior leadership team.

“Harry has had a profound impact on Microsoft. His contributions in the fields of computer science and AI leave a legacy and a strong foundation for future innovation. I want to thank him for his leadership and partnership, and for all he has done for Microsoft,” Nadella told Microsoft employees in a note, according to the ZDNet report.

–IANS

ksc/sdr/