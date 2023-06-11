SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft announces AI Customer Commitments

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced three AI Customer Commitments to assist its customers on their responsible AI journey.

First, the company will share what it is learning about developing and deploying AI responsibly and assist users in learning how to do the same, the company said in a blogpost.

“Microsoft has been on a responsible AI journey since 2017, harnessing the skills of nearly 350 engineers, lawyers and policy experts dedicated to implementing a robust governance process that guides the design, development and deployment of AI in safe, secure and transparent ways.”

Second, the tech giant is creating an ‘AI Assurance Program’ which will help users to make sure that the AI applications they deploy on the company’s platforms meet the legal and regulatory requirements for responsible AI.

Third, it will help customers as they responsibly implement their own AI systems.

Moreover, the company will create responsible AI programs for its partner ecosystem.

“Ultimately, we know that these commitments are only the start, and we will have to build on them as both the technology and regulatory conditions evolve,” Microsoft said.

20230611-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA offers $1mn for innovative ideas to feed astronauts

    Tesla delivers over 3 lakh vehicles despite ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

    German court orders Tesla to buy back car from customer

    Garuda drones supported rescuing of trekker from the mountain crevice