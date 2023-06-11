Microsoft has announced three AI Customer Commitments to assist its customers on their responsible AI journey.

First, the company will share what it is learning about developing and deploying AI responsibly and assist users in learning how to do the same, the company said in a blogpost.

“Microsoft has been on a responsible AI journey since 2017, harnessing the skills of nearly 350 engineers, lawyers and policy experts dedicated to implementing a robust governance process that guides the design, development and deployment of AI in safe, secure and transparent ways.”

Second, the tech giant is creating an ‘AI Assurance Program’ which will help users to make sure that the AI applications they deploy on the company’s platforms meet the legal and regulatory requirements for responsible AI.

Third, it will help customers as they responsibly implement their own AI systems.

Moreover, the company will create responsible AI programs for its partner ecosystem.

“Ultimately, we know that these commitments are only the start, and we will have to build on them as both the technology and regulatory conditions evolve,” Microsoft said.

