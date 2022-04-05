SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft brings Arm support to Azure virtual machines

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a preview of Arm support on Azure virtual machines via its work with Ampere Computing.

A startup that makes server chips, Ampere announced last year that it had signed up Microsoft and Tencent Holdings as major customers, ZDNet reported.

“We are now supporting Arm on Azure as well. This has been a long journey to bring up Ampere on Azure with Windows as the Root Host OS! We are also supporting Windows 11 Arm VMs in preview for developers!” Hari Pulapaka, the director of PM for Azure Host OS and the Windows OS platform, wrote on Twitter.

“FYI all Windows developers who have been asking for VM support in Azure, it’s here now,” he added.

Azure VMs with Ampere Altra Arm-based processors will offer up to 50 per cent better price-performance than comparable x86-based VMs for scale-out workloads, Microsoft officials said.

These new VMs are also for Web servers, application servers, open-source databases, gaming servers, media servers, and more, they added.

The new Azure Virtual Machines, featuring the Ampere Altra Arm-based processor, further extend the company’s portfolio of compute solutions to help customers manage complexity and seamlessly run modern, dynamic and scalable applications.

The company said Azure customers will benefit from the improvements the new VMs provide in terms of scalability, performance, and operational efficiency.

20220405-161014

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New range of Philips audio products now in India

    Fire-Boltt unveils its premium Bluetooth calling smartwatch

    Samsung Galaxy S22 phone sizes revealed ahead of launch

    Users can react with emojis in Google Meet soon