Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11 taskbar

Tech giant Microsoft has released new Windows 11 Build to Insiders in the Dev Channel that brings a new settings experience for widgets along with the return of Task Manager shortcut.

The update includes a handful of new features that specific users will welcome. After installing the build, right-clicking the taskbar will now show a link to the Task Manager, reports Windows Central.

The Snipping Tool will automatically save screenshots as well, the report said.

“We are beginning to roll out a new settings experience for Widgets. Windows Insiders who are also Office Insiders can now try the new Outlook for Windows!” the company was quoted as saying.

The widget picker and Widgets settings have been separated in this build of Windows 11. This should make it a bit easier to navigate to the desired destination, the report said.

This build includes preliminary support to rearrange System Tray icons for Insiders with the System Tray updates that began rolling out with Build 25197.

