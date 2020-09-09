Microsoft brings Office editing to Android devices

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Microsoft has made Office editing available on Android devices that will allow its G Suite users edit, comment and collaborate on Word, PowerPoint or Excel.

The Office editing is already available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google Accounts on the web.

According to the company, the feature allows users to collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs’, Sheets’, and Slides’ powerful real-time collaboration tools.

“It improves sharing options, sharing controls and reduces the need to download and email file attachments,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Office editing will replace QuickOffice (also known as Office Compatibility Mode), which has more limited functionality and collaboration capabilities.

For the end users, this feature will be on by default. File types such as .doc, .docx, .xls, and .ppt are all supported.

The feature started rolling out on Tuesday and will reach all G Suite customers as well as users with personal Google accounts soon, the company said.

–IANS

na/